Pedro Sola wants everyone to bathe during quarantine

Pedro Sola has always been characterized by being a very frank person with whoever, because he likes things head-on and without detours, proof of this was the publication he made on his Instagram about how people pass the pandemic.

And it seems that the Ventaneado driver already realized that several of his followers spend their pajamas at home or even do not bathe, so he made a wake-up call with a photo.

So we are today Sunday. You have to bathe, dress like any other day. No pajamas, Pedro wrote in his photo which reached more than 17 thousand likes.

Meanwhile, the fans let him know that he is correct, because that way one can continue with some daily activities which are inside the home, making it clear that life continues despite the quarantine that humanity faces due to the coronavirus (Covid- 19).

"Pedritooo, you are the best, greetings from the Dominican Republic", "How cute Tío Pedrito looks! I love his sandals!" Internet users.

Let us remember that Pedro continues to go to the Ventaneando facilities to conduct the program but with the necessary preventive measures to avoid contagion.

