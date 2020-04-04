Pedro Sola shows off how he makes up to look handsome in Ventaneando

Share it:

Pedro Sola once again took the attention of his thousands of fans and not for screwing up some type of advertising or for talking about a famous person in the show, but for appearing in a video putting a little makeup on his face to see himself Well before the cameras, because it is not a secret that the journalist is vain, which is why the Ventaneando production exposed him on Instagram.

"He makes the quarantine more pleasant", "Wow this mr is a gentleman I love him", "Hehehe I saw you when you did it, you were live", were some of the comments when they saw Pedro Sola getting ready for the program at home, because As everyone knows, the famous has been very careful with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Recall that Pedrito Sola compared to his peers is one of the most popular in the afternoon, even surpassing his boss Pati Chapoy and it is that since his mistake when promoting a live mayonnaise his fame grew too much, even with the youth who are those who follow him the most in their networks.

To make matters worse, this error gave him the opportunity to open his own YouTube channel where he tells anecdotes of his life long before entering Ventaneando, for which he has become a celebrity.

In addition, this platform has given Pedro the opportunity to get to know his fans more when he is not broadcasting on Tv Azteca a company with which he is very grateful.

