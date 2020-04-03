Pedro Sola once again boasts how handsome he was at 25

Share it:

If there is something that Pedro Sola likes is to show his fans how he was in his youth long before he became famous, it is not a surprise that in his time he was a very handsome and stylish man, as he loves to travel His favorite place was the beach.

It turns out that the personal account of the Ventaneando program uploaded a photo of the driver where he is seen posing on what looks like a terrace and is that he was on the beach in the 70s, causing tremendous emotion among his fans, who told him about all because it is not a surprise that Pedro is one of the most loved.

Apparently Pedro was in that photo about 25 years old and as you would expect he showed a lot of style to dress because the driver was always a kind of socialite in his time, because in his YouTube video he reveals that he was a person who never lacked money , so there were certain kinds of luxuries between them traveling.

Another thing that caught the attention in the photograph was the tremendous resemblance that Internet users found with Maribel Guardia's son, Julián Figueroa, to whom they did so through various comments.

"I thought he was the son of Maribel Guardia", "He looks like Julian Figueroa", "He looks like José Julián", were some of the comments that Pedro Sola received on social networks for his youth.

