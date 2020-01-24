Pedro Sola confesses that he was terrified of Pati Chapoy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pedro Sola, who is part of the television program Ventaneando con Pati Chapoy, reveals that in his beginnings working next to her he had what until today, respect, but also a lot of terror.

The Ventaneando program fulfilled this January 22, 24 being on the air continuously and successfully, and during the broadcast, Pati Chapoy and his team celebrated it.

I didn't even want to talk, ”says Pedro Sola and Linet Puente, another of the journalists, thinks the same as him when talking about something they have never said about Ventaneando.

Pati Chapoy first introduced the driver of Ventaneando, which was originally called What do I tell you? and it was done 24 years ago.

The journalist said that she would also originally work as a producer, but for some reason she was a presenter and Ricardo Salinas liked her work that decided she was the headline.

He asked me ten days after we went on the air! "Says Chapoy, who was surprised by the news, and decided that the project would be called Ventaneando con Pati Chapoy.

At the beginning of the program, Pedro Sola was introduced by Pati as a fan of soap operas and he confessed that he was dying of fear for feeling close to Mrs. Chapoy.

As it is my first foray into television, you imagine, apart in front of Pati Chapoy I was terrified ”, shares the communicator.









Selling with Pati Chapoy is transmitted from Monday to Friday by Azteca Uno at 3:00 p.m.