Pedro Sola and Daniel Bisogno destroy Lambda García for lying

February 22, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
A war has just begun between the drivers of Selling against Lambda García and that is that Pedro Sola, and Daniel Bisogno were upset after hearing the recent statements of the actor about Sherlyn's pregnancy.

As some know the soap opera showman had said that his friend asked him at a time to become the father of his baby, but he said no because he looked at this responsibility as something complicated.

And although Lambda apologized in the program Today for these statements said that everything was taken out of context by the Ventaneando program, so they decided to defend themselves and crossed out the famous liar because none of their statements were edited.

"Now it turns out that he was already upset, look, I am going to tell you my opinion, it is made to me that there is in his program that he does on Televisa, he has been given the line to assemble this mitote and so that everyone was attentive "said Pedro Sola.

Meanwhile Daniel Bisogno stressed that the producer Magda Rodríguez is who could be behind all this scandal that arose around these two actors.

It is worth mentioning that Sherlyn also released a statement that claims Ventaneando for the note that was made to this claim, added Lambda Garcia, who used social networks to clarify the painful situation.

As if that were not enough, it had been said about the pregnancy of the actress who preferred to become a single mother because only she wants to take care of her first baby.

.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

