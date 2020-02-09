Pedro Rivera introduces his new wife on television and causes a sensation

Share it:

Don Pedro Rivera, caused a sensation by presenting his new wife publicly, in the Telemundo program "A New Day", in which both were very animated.

Father of singers Jenni and Lupillo Rivera, he presented Juana smoked on television with whom he married just a few months.

The singer clarified in the program that he does not talk much about his wife or appear on social networks with her out of respect for her family, because for Don Pedro Rivera, the family has always been very important.

However, when questioning Mrs. Ahumada about the relationship she has with her new family, she assured that she has felt very well and that she has been treated with total education.

It should be remembered that the father of the Diva de la Banda, a few days ago was involved in a scandal, when a supposed video leaked where he appears to have relations with a woman, who is not his current wife, however, the veracity of said clip.

In the past, Don Pedro Rivera was married to Rosa Saavedra and they had five children: Pedro Jr, Gustavo, Jenni, Lupillo, Rosie and Juan.