 Pedro Pascal remembers his casting at The Mandalorian and seeing Baby Yoda

New interview with the actor Pedro Pascal who talks about the series "The Mandalorian", especially to take a look back on his time in the first season, and especially to that great surprise that was the incorporation of Baby Yoda / El niño.

Pascal acknowledges that for him it was not "a surprise" to see that the adorable creature ended up becoming the true star of the series, even robbing him of the leading role, since he, as he saw it, knew that he was facing what was going to become the wish of all fans.

I can't lie and say that we had no idea how it would feel. We never talked about it being safe, but unconsciously I kept to myself that the first time I saw the image in the illustration during that first encounter, it was like ‘Oh my gosh, people are going to lose their minds about it’.

As for what it was like to work alongside this creature, the actor praised the team that brought the character to life using an electronically controlled puppet.

It was amazing, from production design to the company, Legacy Effects, to creating the doll and many of the accessories and creatures. You are among the best so you have to become a passenger on this trip. Watching them take care of the doll and also finding different ways for it to express itself and become an amazing scene partner is incredibly fascinating. It is a pretty adorable thing.

He also comments in this interview that was one of the last to join the project, and in fact, it was chosen when the filming of the series had practically already begun —although in very early stages—.

At the beginning of this thing, the most secret part was the first phone call. They said Jon Favreau and [executive producer] Dave Filoni wanted to meet with me to talk about ‘Something from Star Wars’. Those were the words. So when I went to see Jon, they took me to a room where the walls were covered, from corner to corner, with story illustrations from the entire first season. It was obviously this amazing Star Wars story with a character that looked like Boba Fetm- in the center of most of it and then obviously this adorable little Baby Yoda. All on the same day, they took me to the set where they were doing camera tests. They introduced me to Kathleen Kennedy, put the helmet on my head, and Jon sent me six scripts for me to look at and I had an idea. It could be getting him in trouble. The studio may not know it, ”continues the actor. All of this was to get an idea, to help me consider the project and also, at least from my perspective, so that they would consider the voice of who they wanted to hear within that mask. I was cast for the role and as we got closer to the first season premiere while filming the second, it's now a hard-working block of all things to make sure nothing is revealed.

Lastly, it should be noted that they are trying to extract something from him about the second season, but he closes in gang and promises that there will be a surprise, and we will experience it the same as the second season.

You can expect me not to talk about it at all. Just so they can experience the second season the same way they experienced the first, that kind of awe and surprise. It is quite wonderful.

Via information | Yahoo Movies