 Pedro Pascal advances great surprises in Wonder Woman 1984

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image of Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

The Entertainment Weekly special dedicated to "Wonder Woman 1984" which we summarize the other day leaves us more details of the Amazon movie. Especially from that extensive round table in which Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor) and Kirsten Wiig (Cheetah) participate, along with director Patty Jenkings.

At a certain moment, Pedro Pascal advanced that the film is full of surprises about which he does not want to comment anything so as not to spoil them. He adds that, for him, he will feel “How to be at home” because the decade of the 80 was a time that he could live.

I've seen something about the movie and I know the way it stimulates my personal nostalgia … I was born in 1975, and this movie reminds me of something that would have come out in the 80s, that kind of pure delight. There is something that feels more precious in this experience than in others that I have had, because I really do not want to tell you anything about it.

I want you to simply experience what are the surprises regarding the plot and what all the characters are going through, the new adventure you are in, how Steve Trevor returns, how he becomes (Minerva) in Cheetah … it is also the way he See, the way you feel, the music, the action … Just wait.

Meanwhile, the plot of the film, which we know little more than its context of the 80s and with Diana in full frame of the Cold War, continues to advance us.

