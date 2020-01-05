Pedro Infante and other celebrities, from extras to movie and TV stars

Share it:

Mexico, Jan. 4 (EFE) .- Pedro Infante, Emilio Indio Fernández, Fernando Colunga, Eduardo Yáñez, among others, are celebrities who began their artistic careers working in Mexico as extras in film and television.

For decades, the extras and the "stunts" (specialists who expose their physique in action scenes) have been used to give life to different filmic situations. In both categories worked Mexican personalities, who started their career in these fields before reaching stardom.

An example was Emilio "El Indio" Fernández, who after escaping from prison, emigrated to the United States, where he worked in the field before venturing into Hollywood, where he began as an extra and double action.

"In the United States I was a dancer and extra, being 'Ramona' (1928) the first film I worked on, where Dolores del Río was the star," he said in an interview he gave journalist Joaquín Soler Serrano in 1978.

Years later, in Mexico, where he continued for some time as an extra, "El Indio" ended up consecrating himself with tapes that went around the world, such as "María Candelaria" (1944), "Las abandoned" (1945), "La perla" (1947), "Maclovia" (1948) or "Hidden River" (1948).

Actor David Silva, known for tapes such as "Champion without a crown" (1946) or "A family of many" (1949), undertook a path similar to that performed by "El Indio".

Before being the heartthrob of several films, Silva worked as an extra, participating for the first time in cinema in "Bajo el cielo de México" (1937) and "La Zandunga" (1937), among others.

Another example of this work was Roberto Cañedo, whose artistic concerns brought him some problems, since his wealthy family did not accept his professional concerns.

However, Cañedo participated as an extra and dancer, investing ten years in this work. "The adventurous captain" (1938) was his first intervention in this area, which would be followed by several more tapes.

Fame would smile years later, thanks to "El Indio" Fernández, who gave him the opportunity to star in "Pueblerina" (1949).

Even the famous Pedro Infante also began as an extra in the seventh art, as can be seen in "You can leave me" (1941), in which he appears conducting an orchestra.

Some time later the iconic roles of Infante would arrive, which are already part of Mexican cinematography, such as Pepe el Toro, Martín Corona or Pedro Malo.

In the 1980s, cinema languished as an industry, but television grew in demand and entertainment. It was in this area where Eduardo Yáñez made his way.

He studied theater and began with some staging until, on the advice of Cuban actress and director Carmen Montejo, he started as an extra on television.

I took some pictures, I left them on Televisa and they called me to make extras in some things. I did 'The home that I stole' (1981), 'Mirage' (1981) and I appeared at the casting of 'Love Me Always' (1981), "said Yáñez for the" Hoy "program of the Las Estrellas channel in January of 2019.

From there, television successes emerged as "Path of Glory" (1987), "Sweet Challenge" (1989), "I buy that woman" (1990), "Striptease" (1997) or "The punisher" (2004), these Last two in Hollywood.

The figure of Arturo Peniche emerged in the 1980s, being known by soap operas as "Monte Calvario" (1985), "La indomable" (1987), "Amor en silencio" (1988) or "María Mercedes" (1992).

But Peniche's consecration as one of the quintessential galans was thanks to his father (known to double Jorge Negrete), who told his son that there was the possibility of appearing in a film by Julián Bravo.

This opportunity came to be double in the cinema at age 15, "he explained in the talk show" The Minute "in October 2018, while remembering that he was taught" to do film dubbing, to make horse falls, pirouettes in car, falls of two three floors ".

Fernando Colunga, also known as Galan de Thalía in "María la del Barrio" (1995), began his career as a "stunt". It is even rumored that he doubled Rosa Gloría Chagoyán in one of the action scenes of the actress in one of his films, a fact that the actor has not confirmed.

"I came to Televisa as double Eduardo Yáñez, for the end of" Dulce challenged "(1989), Colunga told the magazine Somos uno in October 1995, while indicating that" they let me do small papers, but I didn't feel no progress, until I had the opportunity to study at the CEA and enter fully into the interpretation ".

It was the gallant par excellence of Televisa, thanks to titles such as "Esmeralda" (1997), "The usurper" (1999), "Hold me very strong" (200), "Real love" (2003), "Alborada" (2005) , "Tomorrow is forever" (2008), "I am your owner" (2010) or "Passion and power" (2015).

