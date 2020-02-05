Pedro Ferriz Hijar would be on the verge of divorce for infidelity with a transvestite

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the alleged infidelity of Pedro Ferriz Hijar to your wife Alexandra Stergios, the situation of the journalist has not worsened and now more information about the situation was revealed; by which He lost his job in the stellar news of TV star.

TV Notes revealed that he spoke with a person who works on the television and gave more details about Peter, who no longer works in the news since September and now he takes refuge with his family from Mexico.

According to the anonymous source, his dismissal was due to the "tremendous scandal" what was done in TV star for his infidelity to Alexandra, since she also works there

Pedro arrived at the canal around 3 pm to prepare his news, as he normally did, and a few minutes later the police came looking for him. They asked to speak with him because, as I heard, Alexandra called them (…) When Pedro approached, they asked her if she was well, because she told them that in an argument he threatened to commit suicide. ”

Pedro went to talk to the police and they took him to the police station to make his statement, but he didn't come back, because allegedly he was sent to a psychiatric clinic, because he wanted to attempt his life.

The problem between Ferriz and his wife started when Alexandra Stergios He came back from a trip. When do I go to your house "He found Peter in his bed with another … a transvestite! ”

They began to argue very loudly and she demanded an explanation, but everything was very obvious and Pedro had no justification. The next day, they discussed again; She was very angry and told him that she no longer wanted to see him again, so Pedro left his house screaming that he was going to kill himself, got into his car and went to work. It was there when she spoke to the police, she was afraid he would fulfill what he said. ”

From that moment the couple separated and the journalist was very depressed, since he lost his wife and his job, "He lost everything he had!"

Finally, the contact assured that they never knew another compromising situation of Peter, so he cannot assure that he is homosexual; apart he denied that at some point he could return to TV star.

Pedro Ferriz Hijar's wife catches him with a transvestite

We learned that he separated from his wife, Alexandra Stergios, because he caught him at home and in his bed with the transvestite. Photo: TV Notes pic.twitter.com/uNDAUPseCa – Miguel Angel Pelayo (@pelayo_miguel) December 17, 2019

With TV information Notes

It may interest you:

“You have a fish market, don't fool yourself”: Kimberly Loaiza is destroyed by Photoshop