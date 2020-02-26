TV Shows

Pedro Fernández abused the Botox, Internet users say

February 25, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Mexican actor and singer Pedro Fernández presented himself successfully at the La Academia final last Sunday and drew attention among netizens with his face, which looked as if he had put on a botox, they said.

Pedro Fernández became famous as a child by participating in films such as The Girl with the Blue Backpack and has always remained in force in the world of music and television. He was one of the musical guests in the grand finale of The Academy.

After watching their participation in the aforementioned reality show of Televisión Azteca, users on Twitter assured that they passed the famous singer's hand when putting on a botox.

Fernandez or Ninel ?? He already abused botox and surgeries, "" Like they already put his botox on Pedro Fernández, "" Pedro Fernandez's botox distracts me a lot, oh haha, "they write on the Internet.

Several users agree that Fernández, who has acted in soap operas such as Until Money separates us and Until the end of the world, Botox was applied.

It looks swollen, like something was done, will it be botox? ”,“ Swollen with alcohol or botox? ”.

José Martín Cuevas Cobos is the real name of the artist and according to information on Wikipedia, it is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico (1969).

Pedro is a Mexican singer and songwriter of ranchera music. He has taken his name and surname from two great figures of Mexican music, Pedro Infante and Vicente Fernández.




For more than four decades dedicated to the world of entertainment he has filmed films, recorded several soap operas and record productions that have given him many satisfactions.

