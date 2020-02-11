         Pedro Almodóvar will shoot in English his two new projects: 'The human voice' and 'Manual for cleaning women'

Share it:

Pedro Almodovar You are ready to undertake the following projects of your career. After the end of the successful career of 'Pain and glory' in the last edition of the Oscars, where he competed in two categories, the Manchego filmmaker has announced that he has already launched two new jobs and will roll them in English.

The most immediate is 'The human voice' and Almodóvar will have Tilda Swinton as the protagonist It's about a short film based on the work of Jean Cocteau and, right now, the plan is to shoot in Madrid during the month of April and release it in the festival circuit in autumn.

"It's weird when my friends ask what I would like to do next and they are surprised when I say that I would like to shoot a short film, which would be about 15 minutes, not a series. That's the story I'm really in love with now", said the director.

'The human voice' revolves around a woman's last telephone conversation with her lover. Almodóvar, which defines the project as "very personal" and "a kind of visual experiment", he wrote the script in Spanish and had it translated.

As for working with Tilda Swinton, He says: "It's exactly how I imagined it. It is open, very intelligent. It gave me a lot of confidence with logistics. In the essay, we understood each other very intimately"It reveals that she has been working with the actress to update aspects of the story."We work to see if it would be correct to say this or that. I thought that there is no type of woman who can behave like this because she is very old fashioned. That mentality does not exist".

'Manual for cleaning women', his next feature film

The other project is a movie: 'Manual for cleaning women'. Also an adaptation, in this case of five stories from the book of Lucia Berlin. Almodóvar clarifies that he wrote the first draft during his trips to the Toronto festival and the awards season, and that already has the commitment of two actors but he won't say the names yet.

"It is a wonderful book. It is not so different from Alice Munro (whom she adapted in 'Juliet'). She was an alcoholic and married a drug addict. a very complicated woman"The shooting will take place in the United States (Oakland and San Francisco) and although one of the stories happens in Mexico it could have locations in Madrid."Of course, I feel less confident with this story, but not very scared. It is a real treat for me", confesses Almodóvar.