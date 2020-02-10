Pedro Almodóvar will shoot a short film with Tilda Swinton

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the unbeatable ‘Parasites’ has stolen ’the Oscar for Best International Film he opted for with his su Pain and Glory’, Pedro Almodovar He has taken advantage of his trip to Los Angeles to close what will be his next project: a short film starring Tilda Swinton, with which he had already expressed his interest in working.

During an interview with Kyle Buchanan, a New York Times reporter, on the red carpet before the Oscars, the filmmaker explained that it will lead to the big screen ‘The human voice’, the famous monologue by Jean Cocteau which takes place during a phone call and whose final script has been rewritten helped by the actress. The shooting, in English, will start in Madrid next April and will serve as a warm-up for his next feature film, which will also be filmed in English: the adaptation of the book ‘Manual for cleaning women’, by Lucia Berlin. It is a collection of 43 stories based on the life and experiences of the author, alcoholic and married three times, of which Almodóvar will choose five. The filmmaker already has the first version of the script ready and even the names of two of the actors that will be part of the cast, but he has not yet wanted to reveal.

Pedro plans to start filming the film at the end of the year, a unique event in his filmography since his will put the ’internationalization’ of the Almodóvar girls, for which there are already several candidates.