Pedro Almodóvar reveals new details about his short film with Tilda Swinton

The international success of ‘Pain and glory’ It has been the best passport for your next project, with which you will make the international leap. As we already advanced, Pedro Almodovar the shooting of a short half-hour film will begin very soon in which he will adapt Jean Cocteau's ‘The Human Voice’ with Tilda Swinton as absolute protagonist. The director has given us details of the project at the dinner of nominees of the Silver Frames 2019, where his producer Esther García has collected the Woman of the Year Award.

Getty Images

It will be a very free adaptation –“I have changed all the text”, he tells us – with whom Almodóvar has seen his dream come true: working with Tilda. "We had been wanting to work together for many years." And, as she tells us, the interpreter is involved in the project one hundred percent, collaborating in all phases. "I've been able to rehearse with her several times and the chemistry is wonderful." The short film will also serve as "warm-up" for what will be his next feature film, which will be filmed in English and will adapt some stories from the book "Manual for cleaning women" by Lucia Berlin. Although it is still early to advance the names of the first ‘Almodóvar girls’ international, Pedro says there are many candidates. Actresses who have repeatedly expressed their desire to work with him and with which he is usually seen in all festivals are the first on the list.