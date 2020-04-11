TV Shows

Pedrito Sola confesses how he "flirted" in his younger days

April 11, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Pedrito Sola, famous host of the television program Ventaneando, has a different connection to his YouTube channel in his younger years than he does today. In Mexico City, La Esquina Mágica was super famous.

Pedrito Sola tells that the Magic Magic Corner was a place (on the street) where they used to go young especially to have encounters with other people of the same sex.

In the video, Pedrito relates that in a time when there was no internet, no cell phones, and much less social networks, "links" occurred differently than today.

There was a place when I was young, on the corner of Insurgentes with Aguascalientes, where the Sanborns are, which they called the ‘magic corner’ ”.

Pedrito was surprised to know why that place was called Esquina Mágica, and when he asked, they answered that because "you stop and disappear."

There were many unemployed boys, not to collect, but they were looking for a momentary link in the time when there were not as many illnesses as now.

I know many people who flirted in 'the magic corner' and were helped at the time. It was a lot of fun! "Says Pedrito Sola.




