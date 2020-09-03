peddling ecstasy inspired by the series, two boys arrested in Prato

Share it:

According to the creator Alex Pina, the fifth season of La Casa di Carta will be even more adrenaline: two drug dealers from Prato seem to have taken it at his word, who have decided to call their drug after the Netflix series.

The carabinieri conducted an investigation that led them to arrest the two young Chinese, aged 31 and 32. The criminal couple frequented nightclubs to distribute drugs to customers, thus attracting the attention of the police.

After several ambushes, the two were searched and brought to justice. As he points out The nation, were found to possess 150 grams of ketamine and 20 ecstasy tablets, all personalized with the inscription The House of Paper and with the Dali mask worn by robbers at the center of the series. In their home were also found the proceeds of the sale (2000 euros) and the equipment used to divide the drug into doses.

The two must have thought of advertise yourself using one of the Netflix series most famous. In short, a series focused on criminal enterprises to promote another criminal activity. Their plan didn’t last five seasons however, as they were arrested last Friday.

