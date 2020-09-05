Pearl Harbor: what does Michael Bay film have in common with James Cameron’s Titanic?

Share it:

Tonight La7 will air at 9.15pm Pearl Harbor, the historical-sentimental film by Michael Bay starring Ben Affleck, plus Kate Beckinsale as femme fatale and Josh Hartnett. It was the umpteenth success for Bay at the box office after Bad Boys, The Rock and Armageddon shortly before.

With a budget of over $ 140 million, the film managed to gross 450 million all over the world becoming yet another career success for Bay, who made a lot of effort to shoot it, especially for the main scene of the whole film, that of the attack of the Japanese on the fleet based in Pearl Harbor and the real fuse that triggered the involvement of Americans in World War II.

To recreate the atmosphere of a pre-war Pearl Harbor, Rosarito Beach set was used in the Mexican state of Baja California, the same one that was set up to house the gigantic model of the Titanic for the James Cameron film of the same name only a few years earlier. On this same beach that housed the fictional Titanic, Bay built a scale version of the USS Oklahoma we see in Pearl Harbor.

The actual Hawaii set was also used to make the look of the film much more believable and for some scenes we can see the very ships that were stationed in the area at the time of the shooting. The film, as well as by Jerry Bruckheimer, it was also produced by Disney who also chose to promote it in Pearl Harbor, specifically aboard the USS John C. Stennis, which hosted a preview of the film for over 2000 people. The estimated cost of the preview was approximately $ 5 million.

Two years later, Bay would cash in another hit with Bad Boys II.