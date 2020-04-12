         Pear Launcher: a fast, light and customizable alternative for cheap mobiles

Share it:

Despite the fact that the power of the phones increases year after year, those lightweight, battery-friendly, low-power apps, regardless of the range of our terminal. Third-party launchers are still a good alternative to replace the ones that some manufacturers incorporate, especially when they don't convince us.

Let's talk about Pear Launcher, a fairly light launcher that consumes few resources, it follows the design lines of Google and it is proposed as an alternative to Nova Launcher.

Less than four megabytes and a lot of customization

Pear Launcher is an application that It has a weight of 3.8 megabytes, which makes it one of the lightest launchers today. Although these types of apps do not usually weigh much, if we talk about low-end devices every mega account. The app has more than 100,000 installations and has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Once the introductions are made, let's take a look to see what it offers.

At the interface level, Pear Launcher respects the lines of Google. The main difference is that we can customize almost everything READ: Honor 8A Prime: a new entry line with simple cameras and a tight price

When we install it we can clearly see its design lines: is traced to the Google launcher or Nova Launcher. Google Stock icons, search bar below, all on your site. Changes come when we open the app drawer. This is distributed through four columns (we can configure this to taste) and, at the top, we have both the search bar and a series of recommended applications.

But, what are the advantages at the personalization level? Pear Launcher lets you configure pretty much everything. We can change the grid size, icon size, icon theme, search bar, scroll effects, folders, dock, gestures, notification badges, etc. In short, With less than four megabytes we have a customizable launcher with an appearance of Android Stock.