Peaky Blinders, the quiz book dedicated to the series is coming soon

While waiting to see Thomas Shelby and his whole family on the small screen, you can buy the funny quiz book by Peaky Blinders which contains over 1000 questions of varying difficulty based on the show’s last 5 seasons.

The quiz book will go on sale at Hodder & Stoughton starting next October 29, but you can pre-order it already on Amazon for £ 14.99.

Speaking about the book, Jane Smith, Group Director, Brand Licensing at Banijay Brands, said: “At a time when quizzes have never been more popular, we really hope that fans of the show enjoy delving into and testing their knowledge, and discovering interesting facts that no one has ever told about this series. “

Susan Waddell, commercial director of Caryn Mandabach Productions, added: “It’s a brilliant way to relive the show and we’re sure that our fans will love the chance to test their knowledge on Peaky.”



For the sixth season of Peaky Blinders we will have to wait a long time, it seems that the shooting will start only at the beginning of next year and, the series will not see the light in a complete way until the fine of 2021 or in the first months of 2022. Did you know that the role of Thomas Shelby was meant for Jason Statham? This is just one of the many curiosities that you will find in this nice book.