Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

IGN can exclusively reveal Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, an adventure and puzzle game created by Futurlab and published by Curve Digital, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this summer.

First off, Mastermind comes with a pretty unique twist: Each level of the game allows you to control six members of the Shelby family simultaneously. That's possible by putting the entire level on an adjustable timeline, which can be rewound and played back, allowing us to adjust each character's actions to find solutions to obstacles, be it violence, stealth, or both.

Each member of the Shelby family comes with unique abilities: Tommy (threatening), Arthur (fighting and kicking doors), Polly (bribing and opening locks), John (causing fires and fighting), Ada (distracting) and Finn (sneaking and stealing) ). You will have to use each one, joining the many skills in sequence, to overcome the challenges of the game. It's essentially a strategy and action game, and you can see how it works in this reveal trailer.

Performed in collaboration with show creator Steven Knight, the Mastermind story acts as a prequel to the show's first season, as the Shelby family uncovers a plot to shut down their burgeoning criminal empire. The game's setup is a nod to Tommy Shelby's ability to think about complex scenarios inside his head – you're essentially creating, enacting, and rearranging his plans before they actually happen. The game's soundtrack has been created by Feverist, the art-rock band that marked the first season of the series.

Game director James Marsden explains the inspiration for the game's main mechanics: "There is a point in the series where Tommy Shelby explains that he is not concerned with the past or the future; the only thing that matters to him is a crucial moment that calls the soldier minute. We desasapland our game around that idea, allowing the Player plan actions back and forth in time, choreographing a cast of characters to synchronize their actions during these crucial moments. The player feels like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, which is why we believe that becoming the mastermind It will resonate with both fans of the show and players. ".

To see how that mechanics unfolds at a full level of the game, check out this exclusive IGN gameplay. The video starts from the first level of the game and you can see it below.

The game won't launch until the summer of this year, but you can include it on Steam right now.

For those unfamiliar with Peaky Blinders, the series offers a snapshot of life in Birmingham during the 1920s, following the schemes and setbacks of the Shelby family. Finally, you can see a few images in this complete gallery.