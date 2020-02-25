'Peaky Blinders' does not close the door to future spin-offs

Share it:

"We may continue with other pieces of history," said the creator of 'Peaky Blinders', Steven Knight, talking about the hypothetical moment when the end of the successful series that in Spain we have followed via Netflix. And of course, although the Peaky have pending the premiere of their new season, the sixth, we do not know how long we will have their presence. I hope it's a long time. But it is wonderful news to know that the creator of the series does not underestimate increasing the universe of bad guys in Birmingham.

Talking with The Radio Times about the series, which in recent National Television Awards won the prize for Best Dramatic Series and its protagonist, Cillian Murphy, took the trophy for Best Performance, Knight has opened the door to the possibility of seeing in the future new titles related to 'Peaky Blinders'. Obviously it is not firm, but it is positive to know that there is a possibility of seeing a spin-off or a prequel once the boys arrive at the World War II, the scenario that the creator of fiction has decided to serve as a backdrop to put an end to his story.

"I know how this particular incarnation of family history will end, I know it will be at the beginning of World War II," Knight said, adding that "after that, I think the momentum is such that we may continue with other parties of history. "

Although he has not, or has not yet wanted to share, which character could be chosen to tell his own story, Knight has had a few words to refer to a hypothetical prequel, to which he sees certain problems. "The problem is that you are limiting yourself where you can go. You cannot kill a character that you later see in the series." And if something like this series is that you never know where you are going to leave or who you are going to have to say goodbye to.

Be that as it may, it is great news to know that the Peaky Blinders universe is more open than ever. By the way, on the sixth season the creator of the series has clarified that Tommy Shelby will be there with us for granted: "Dead? Never – is immortall"he has assured. Unfortunately we still have a few months left to see him and the entire troop back, because even without a release date, the most certain thing is that the new episodes will not reach us until 2021. Although at least, the shooting is about to begin, with the consequent new information that will come to us and that we will be telling.