Peacemaker, who is the DC anti-hero played by John Cena in The Suicide Squad

the TV series Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad of James Gunn focused on the character played by John Cena.

The show, which will arrive on the HBO Max on-demand streaming service, will be closely linked to the film with Margot Robbie and Idris Elba due out in August 2021 and is expected to go into production early next year. Should it follow a typically television production program it may be able to debut between autumn and winter 2021, that is a few months after the launch of the film, but in the meantime the question of many is: Who is Peacemaker?

Peacemaker first appeared in Fightin ‘5 # 40 in 1966. Curiously, the price of that comic was around $ 30 before the announcement, while online now it has jumped to $ 300. The real name of the anti-hero is Christopher Smith, a ‘pacificist-extremist’; in other words, he is able to do anything to maintain or achieve peace, including killing.

This mentality was passed on to him by his father, a former soldier who committed suicide after witnessing terrible things as a Nazi commander. The trauma profoundly changes Chris, who at the age of 18 he enlisted for the Vietnam War, although in the film (and series) Gunn will most likely have opted for a more modern conflict. It matters little, however, because during his time in the army Chris inadvertently slaughters an entire village of people and consequently gets thrown in jail. It is released to be part of the Peacemaker Program, which will give him the opportunity to excel in a special counter-terrorism team.

