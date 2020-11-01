Peacemaker, the series starring John Cena welcomes another character from The Suicide Squad

Deadline reveals that Steve Agee, cast member of The Suicide Squad, will also participate in the spin-off series Peacemaker starring John Cena, made by the director of the film James Gunn for HBO Max.

The actor will reprise one of his two roles in the DC film, namely that of John Economos, Belle Reve Federal Prison Guard and Assistant to Government Agent Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). The actor previously collaborated with Gunn on his own Super e Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as well as the superhero horror Brightburn that the director produced in 2019. In The Suicide Squad, Agee also plays Task Force X member King Shark.

Written and directed (in part) by Gunn, the series will consist of 8 episodes ed will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at all costs – “no matter how many people he has to kill to get it” – and who has been described by Cena as a far more evil version of Captain America. The project will go into production in early 2021, before Gunn begins work on the third chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The release date on HBO Max has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, a new look at The Suicide Squad has surfaced online.