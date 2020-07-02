Payday 3: $ 26 million is needed to finance game development

Share it:

Covid-19 has hit all sides of the economy, even the video game industry, despite it being the least disastrous. Starbreeze, the Payday 2 developer, is seeking $ 26 million to fund Payday 3 development due to the pandemic problems.

To do it, he has intention to sell class A and B shares (the former are more important than the latter). This choice was approved by the four major shareholders of the Swedish company: Swedbank Robur, Första AP-fonden, Digital Brothers and Fjärde AP-fonden, who in total own 40% of the share capital and 57% of the voting rights.

According to the company, 70% of the total collected will be used for the development of the third title of the trilogy. The remaining 30%, however, will be used to pay off the debts of the "near collapse" of Starbreeze which occurred at the end of 2018. The plan was to look for a new publisher for Payday 3 in the first half of 2020; abruptly stopped due to the coronavirus-related emergency.

The company, in fact, has stopped the talks with "several important editorial partners". A meeting with major shareholders is scheduled for August 13, 2020, although most of them have already approved the strategy that the software house has in mind.

When will Payday 3 be released? The game is currently slated to launch in 2022 or 2023.