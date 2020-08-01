Payback – Porter's revenge: 5 curiosities about the film with Mel Gibson

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight airs on Channel 20 Payback – Porter's revenge, 1999 action thriller directed by Brian Helgeland starring Mel Gibson based on the novel Anonima carogne by Donald E. Westlake, already the basis for the adaptation Senza attimo di trgua (1967).

In the film, betrayed by his wife Lynn and his partner Val at the time of dividing the spoils after a robbery, the dying criminal Porter manages to heal and acts to recover the loot that has been stolen from him. From here starts the hunt for Val, who in the meantime has joined a dangerous criminal group known as "The Organization".

For the occasion, we have collected for you all the curiosities not to be missed behind the scenes of Payback:

Director Brian Helgeland was fired from the film two days after winning the Oscar for L.A. Confidential, of which he had edited the screenplay together with Curtis Hanson.

As result about 30% of the film was turned over : the various additions also include the villain played by Kris Kristofferson.

: the various additions also include the villain played by Kris Kristofferson. The American tagline "Get read to root for the bad guy" was changed to "Get ready to cheer for the bad guy" for the Australian market. In Australia, as pointed out by Gibson, "to root" means "having sex."

Cast member James Coburn had difficulty using them fake cigarettes as props, so he went to Gibson's roulette during filming to borrow the star's real cigarettes.

as props, so he went to Gibson's roulette during filming to borrow the star's real cigarettes. Deborah Kara Unger, Lynn's interpreter, broke two ribs during the filming of the scene where Gibson beats her, which can now be found in the director's cut of the film.

For other curiosities about Mel Gibson's works, we refer you to the crazy accidents on the Apocalypto set.