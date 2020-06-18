PAX Online is coming, the new digital event for all gamers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was foreseeable: as it happened at E3, at Gamescom and at BlizzCon, also the PAX West and the PAX Australia they were canceled due to the coronavirus.

It is a fair entirely dedicated to the world of gaming and all its facets, in which the protagonists – for the most part – are the small independent developers. The PAX West had been scheduled for September in Seattle, while the one in Australia would see the light in October, in Melbourne. There is good news: the organizers will hold an entirely online event from 12 to 20 September. Simply called PAX Online, will be completely free and for everyone.

"PAX Online is the result of the collaboration of the managers of PAX West, PAX Australia and our new EGX friends (currently scheduled for September 17-20 in London)", clarify the organizers on the event website. The goal?"Provide a constant flow of content 24/7, discussions and gameplay".

All the panels of the fair like eSports, demos, gameplay, tournaments and new ads they can be followed comfortably from home. We still don't know which titles will be shown and which software houses will participate in the event. You just have to keep following us to find out the possible new features.