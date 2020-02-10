PAX East 2020, from Nintendo to PlayStation: here are the teams present at the video game fair

Share it:

Also this year, the spring period will see a new edition of the PAX East, an important international fair dedicated to the entire videogame industry.

Recently, the organization of the event has released the complete list of exhibitors who will attend the show floor of the appointment, reachable through the link in the twitter that you find at the bottom of this news. Below, however, we report here some of the teams who will be protagonists at PAX East 2020, among which there are several production companies that are part of the gaming industry:

3BlackDot;

ArenaNet;

Annapurna Games;

The Behemoth;

Devolver Digital;

Larian Studios;

Nintendo;

PlayStation;

Private Division;

Square Enix;

THQ Nordic;

tinyBuild;

Double Fine;

Tripwire Interactive;

Inti Creates;

Brace Yourself Games;

Team17;

Yacht Club Games;

Perfect World Entertainment;

Motion Twin;

Ysbryd Games;

This year's edition of the Pax East will take place in Boston, with the opening of the gates set for next Thursday February 27. The fair will continue until Sunday 1st March. What do you expect from the US trade show?

Among the announcements already confirmed is the presentation of the new game from the authors of Homeworld 3, developed in collaboration with Focus Home Interactive and still mysterious today. Over the past few years, the PAX East of Boston represented an interesting one showcase for the revealing of new productions. For example, during the 2019 edition, Gearbox Software took the opportunity to reveal the first trailer of Borderlands 3 to the public, thus confirming the existence of the highly anticipated third chapter of the series.