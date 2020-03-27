Paulo Dybala: "I couldn't do anything, I was short of breath"

Share it:

The Argentinian Paulo Dybala, Juventus Turin forward, who tested positive for a coronavirus last Saturday, assured this Friday that is already "much better", but he recognized that in the first days he could not "do anything" and that he was "out of air" when trying to train.

"I am much better, after the first strong symptoms of a few days ago, now I am much better. I'm trying to trainI couldn't do anything before, "Dybala said in an interview on Juventus' official television.

"I felt that I was short of breathI couldn't do anything, after five minutes training I felt my body tired, my muscles ached. Now I and my girlfriend are better too, fortunately, "he added.

La Joya participated in a Juventus TV program connected from his home in Turin and was in a good mood, chatting in Italian and telling anecdotes about how his signing for the Turin team was created in 2015. "I was at my house in Palermo (his Italian first team), there was a lot of talk about I could sign for big teams. I was waiting because I knew the call from Juventus could come. He didn't say yes or no to anyone. One day, after lunch, my representative calls me and says that the sports director of Juventus would call me, "explained the Argentine.

"Fabio (Paratici) told me that they wanted to do everything so that I could sign for Juventus. And in the end everything came true"he continued.

His collection of shirts

He also reviewed his collection of T-shirts and showed the three elastic bands of which he is most proud: that of his compatriot Lionel Messi, that of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and of Gianluigi Buffon.

"I have many weird T-shirts, each one has its own story, of a game, of a friend. They are all special, I like to collect them and I will continue to do so. Of all the ones I have, I have three very important ones, "he said.

"The Juventus 120 year old shirt signed by (Gianluigi) Buffon. I don't know how many people will have this shirt. And then Messi and Cristiano. They will always remain in my history. I was lucky to play with them both, it is extraordinary, "he concluded.