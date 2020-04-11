TV Shows

Paulina Rubio says there is no tour with Alejandra Guzmán and she calls her crazy

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Paulina Rubio once and for all broke the silence and said that she will not have a tour with Alejandra Guzmán as had been rumored weeks ago, so the golden girl said it through a video call, with which she caused a great impact as many assured that yes would be done.

Although the singer did not specify why the tour that could have been one of the most controversial of her career would not be carried out, she noted that the Guzmán was crazy, making it clear that the rivalry that has been talked about between the two artists still exists.

"Well, Ale is not going to be done, yes, there will be some plans, I cannot speak much about the subject, the truth is that this girl is very crazy and I cannot tell you more that it is not going to be done, but I hope to be able to collaborate with a world tour with someone super strong"Paulina said in the interview.

READ:  Elizabeth Duperyrón and the horror she experienced when she lost her son

After Paulina's statements, Internet users began to ask all kinds of questions among them with whom the famous one who has been a little absent from the scenarios could collaborate in the future.

"I stayed a million times with Guzmán a million times", "Ridiculous as if she were not crazy even when speaking", were some of the comments that were sent to Rubio.

It may interest you

Lucero and Mijares' daughter has fun with her friends; filter photos

Adrián Uribe is identical to Enrique Guzmán with a photo of his youth

Rupert Grint, actor of "Harry Potter", will be dad for the first time

.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.