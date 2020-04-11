Paulina Rubio says there is no tour with Alejandra Guzmán and she calls her crazy

Share it:

Paulina Rubio once and for all broke the silence and said that she will not have a tour with Alejandra Guzmán as had been rumored weeks ago, so the golden girl said it through a video call, with which she caused a great impact as many assured that yes would be done.

Although the singer did not specify why the tour that could have been one of the most controversial of her career would not be carried out, she noted that the Guzmán was crazy, making it clear that the rivalry that has been talked about between the two artists still exists.

"Well, Ale is not going to be done, yes, there will be some plans, I cannot speak much about the subject, the truth is that this girl is very crazy and I cannot tell you more that it is not going to be done, but I hope to be able to collaborate with a world tour with someone super strong"Paulina said in the interview.

After Paulina's statements, Internet users began to ask all kinds of questions among them with whom the famous one who has been a little absent from the scenarios could collaborate in the future.

"I stayed a million times with Guzmán a million times", "Ridiculous as if she were not crazy even when speaking", were some of the comments that were sent to Rubio.

