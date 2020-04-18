Paulina Rubio gives a concert at home on COVID-19 and forgets the lyrics of her songs

Share it:

Paulina Rubio, La Chica Dorada, originally from Mexico City, offers a concert from her home, where she is in her forties for the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but she is heavily criticized on social networks, since she forgets the lyrics of her own songs .

Paulina Rubio surprises her followers because according to them, she makes a lousy interpretation of her own songs, and she also takes the opportunity to send messages to Thalía and Eugenio Derbez.

In a video that circulates on Twitter it is seen that When Paulina sings Maybe, maybe, it is notorious that she changes the lyrics to some stanzas, and it seems that she does not realize it, but her fans do it immediately on the networks.









And last but not least, when it comes to mentioning that it is convenient to be at home, Paulina cites "cause", instead of home.

I stay in cause … I stay at home ….! ", The singer corrects immediately of other subjects such as I am not that woman and I loved you so much.

And in these difficult times, Paulina also takes advantage of sending messages to several celebrities, whom she considers her friends.

To Thalía, my life-long companion, I know that she has been present, to all the Mexican people, to my brother country, Spain, kisses and hugs. "

