Paulina Rubio before COVID-19: We are at war!

In a digital interview with Univisión, Paulina Rubio, singer of musical hits like Mio, And I am still here and If you go, talks about the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and refers to him as a great enemy that stalks humanity in these moments.

Paulina Rubio, originally from Mexico City and daughter of the first actress Susana Dosamantes, tells El Bread of the 7 that she hopes the coronavirus problem will pass soon and not continue causing so much harm.

I want to get out of this moment now. Before, our grandparents or great-grandparents were sent to war; We are being sent home. We are at war with an invisible enemy! "

Paulina, like all the people through her social networks, in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19, asks people to take care of themselves, shut themselves in and leave the house as little as possible.

So genuine always !! "," I loved your humanity "," Unique and natural "," You are right in everything ", some fans express to The Golden Girl on Instagram, after watching the interview.

And in the same interview, Paulina also makes it clear that she will not do a musical tour with Alejandra Guzmán, as announced weeks ago.

She is a 'crazy' girl. I can't talk much about it, really, but I hope I can do a collaboration with a world tour with someone super strong, "adds Paulina in the same interview.

Paulina Rubio has been singing for a lifetime

Paulina Rubio became known as a singer in her childhood, when she was part of the Timbiriche group, in the early 80s.

At his young age and with said group he was on stages in various countries alongside ex-partners such as Sasha, Benny Ibarra, Mariana Garza and Érik Rubín.

After succeeding in Timbiriche, at the beginning of the 90s he decided to launch himself as a solo singer and quickly obtained the victory. Mio was his first great musical success.

Paulina has recorded several albums, including La Chica dorada, 24 Kilates, El tiempo es oro, Planeta Paulina and most recently Deseo, with which she has obtained many musical successes.

