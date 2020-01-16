Paulina Peña, daughter of EPN, boasts her sculptural bikini figure

Share it:

Paulina Peña Pretelini, daughter of former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, fell in love with her followers on Instagram by showing herself in a photograph as rarely seen; in a bikini and showing her enviable curves.

Since EPN, her father, left the presidential chair, the 24-year-old girl, who is undoubtedly one of the faces that are most missed in the presidency because of her charming beauty, has remained more active in social networks, constantly sharing photographs of his life he would say and on this occasion one where he reveals more than on other occasions.

Paulina appeared wearing a top next to a pashmina tied at the waist and made all her followers fall to their charms, as well as showing her most charming feature; His endless smile.

Paulina currently lives in the United States, like her sister Nicole Peña, where they continue with their studies and captivate with their beauty and tremendous attire, because in social networks they have become all fashion and style icons with their great outfits.

Paulina is the eldest daughter of former President Enrique Peña Nieto and Mrs. Mónica Pretelini.