TV Shows

Paula Kelly, film, theater and television actress dies

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Angels.– Actress, singer and dancer Paula Kelly, nominated for the Emmy for the comedy series "Night Court" ("The Crazy Court") and starred with Chita Rivera and Shirley MacLaine the movie "Sweet Charity" ("Sweet Charity") ), passed away. He was 77 years old.

She was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actress in 1984 for her role as public defender Liz Williams in the first season of NBC's "Night Court," and was nominated again in 1989 for playing a lesbian in the ABC miniseries. "The Women of Brewster Place".

Kelly debuted on Broadway in 1964 in the musical "Something More!" directed by Jule Styne and starring Barbara Cook. He later shared the stage with Morgan Freeman in "The Dozens."

One of his most important roles was that of Helene in "Sweet Charity," which he first performed at the London theater circuit and then repeated at Bob Fosse's opera.

READ:  As teenagers! Andrea Legarreta and Erik spill honey in China

His credits at the cinema include "The Andromeda Strain" ("The threat of Andromeda"), "Top of the Heap" ("Patrolman Lattimer") and "Soylent Green" ("When fate reaches us"), while in Television appeared in series such as "Santa Barbara" ("Santa Barbara"), "Mission: Impossible" ("Mission Impossible"), "Kojak" and "The Golden Girls" ("The Golden Years"). AP

. (tagsToTranslate) United States

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.