Paula Kelly, film, theater and television actress dies

The Angels.– Actress, singer and dancer Paula Kelly, nominated for the Emmy for the comedy series "Night Court" ("The Crazy Court") and starred with Chita Rivera and Shirley MacLaine the movie "Sweet Charity" ("Sweet Charity") ), passed away. He was 77 years old.

She was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actress in 1984 for her role as public defender Liz Williams in the first season of NBC's "Night Court," and was nominated again in 1989 for playing a lesbian in the ABC miniseries. "The Women of Brewster Place".

Kelly debuted on Broadway in 1964 in the musical "Something More!" directed by Jule Styne and starring Barbara Cook. He later shared the stage with Morgan Freeman in "The Dozens."

One of his most important roles was that of Helene in "Sweet Charity," which he first performed at the London theater circuit and then repeated at Bob Fosse's opera.

His credits at the cinema include "The Andromeda Strain" ("The threat of Andromeda"), "Top of the Heap" ("Patrolman Lattimer") and "Soylent Green" ("When fate reaches us"), while in Television appeared in series such as "Santa Barbara" ("Santa Barbara"), "Mission: Impossible" ("Mission Impossible"), "Kojak" and "The Golden Girls" ("The Golden Years"). AP