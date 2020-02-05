Paula Gonu reveals how much money she has earned in December … and we are completely in ‘shock’ 😱

Share it:

Paula Gonu has revealed the exact amount of money she has entered during the month of December … and it is not a small amount.

The matter of money That we win or stop winning can turn out to be a very tricky and taboo subject for certain people. But tell some guests of the program ‘La Resistencia’ by David Broncano, who many refuse to say so. However, Paula Gonu It has always been very clear about this issue.

After confessing last July that his checking account accumulates the impressive amount of between 500,000 euros and one million euros – nothing, calderilla -, he has now counted during his last YouTube video, focused on answering some questions from his followers , what in the month of December alone, he earned $ 15,062.96. About 13,000 euros.

Of course, only counting the income obtained from YouTube, without any type of "branded" or advertising action. Nor the collaborations I could have made with brands on Instagram. This is much more! Yes, we also think that we were wrong by profession. From the 11:50 minute you will see the figure.

Similarly, the 'youtuber' Paula Gonu faced questions during his video as if in all the trips he does he goes with the expenses paid, how he plans his work routine, the payment method on YouTube … Come on, that Nothing was left in the inkwell.