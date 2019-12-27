Paula Echevarría's H&M Christmas Eve ’look’ will be your vie New Year’s ’lookazo’

Share it:

Are you still looking for a ‘lookazo’ for the last night of the year. In Cosmo we wanted to help you by giving you many ideas and options. But if you don't trust us and look for some kind of inspiration we have also found it for you: Paula Echevarría. The actress is one of our best sources of inspiration when choosing a successful look and has done it again. The protagonist of ‘Velvet’ dazzled everyone with her choice of costumes to spend Christmas Eve and we are sure that you will come in luxury to be yours on New Year's Eve. We have several reasons that support our theory.

The first is that it is an ‘outfit’ that being whole of the dreaded and desired ‘brilli brilli’ is easy to wear and especially comfortable.

The second is that the ‘glitter’ is a super trend this Christmas. You will find it in dresses, jackets, shoes and even in makeup.

The third reason is that it is what we call útil useful purchase ’. It is a set consisting of two pieces, a top and a skirt. If the lights together the result is a “look” for New Year's Eve, but separately they can be a great “outfit” for any party, be it the top with jeans or the skirt combined with a white blouse.

Paula Echevarría dresses H&M on Christmas Eve

But if these three reasons have not yet convinced you, we have a couple more.

The fourth is comfort. It is a set that will allow you to go quietly to any party you go, since it is not tight and you will be able to dance freely like a bird.

The fifth reason we are going to copy Paula Echevarría in her Christmas Eve look is because we can. It turns out that the set is from the ‘Party’ collection of one of our favorite ‘low cost’ firms: H&M.

It is a beautiful set of long sleeve top, raised collar and open back type lock that is combined with a midi skirt, high waisted and Evaded line that you can put it in your closet for less than 60 euros.