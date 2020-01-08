Paula Echevarría submits to the ‘Test of the songs’ and passes it with a note

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When you thought you couldn't know her anymore, it comes Paula Echevarría and he tells you that when he goes out he puts on "Without Pajamas" Becky G (which by the way, is our 'Cover Girl' of January) and gives everything with her friends. In this new edition of "The song test", Paula responds to us with the themes that make up the soundtrack of her life. We have asked her everything: family, weddings, couples … and we must say that she has passed the test with a note.

If there is something that is clear to us is that Paula She is a 80's girl. Fangoria, Mecano, Ava … are the artists who accompany her when she is in a good mood, in the shower, in the car … and that remind her of her boyfriend Miguel Torres. And is that the couple has a very special theme that he dedicated: "Chiquitita" by ABBA. The reason? You'll have to find out in the video (* wink, wink *).

* When asked about crush *

But not everything will be from the last decade. As a good Cosmo girl, Paula has the Spice Girls and his "Spice up your life" to get on top of 'girl power' and when he lacks the strength in the gym he puts on the headphones and gives the squats a beat at the rhythm of "Eye of the Tiger". And let Rocky Balboa tremble.

When we talked about Paula still having many surprises, we refer to confessions like the following: if you invite her to a wedding and Ráfaga's "Liar" sounds, most likely he throws himself on the track to give his all. And if this were not enough, our favorite girl "Velvet" has a favorite album for bring the temperature up at any time sexy: the one of "50 shades of gray"How do you stay? There is no doubt that Paula Echevarría knows how to have a good party, have a good time and above all surprise us. And you? What songs put the soundtrack of your life?