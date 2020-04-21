 Paul Wesley talks about the direction of Batwoman 1 × 17: A Narrow Escape

Share it:

After a long pause due to the global advance of the Coronavirus, this Sunday returns "Batwoman" with a new episode. Remembering the great cliffhanger that the last episode left, the next one reveals the new challenge Kate faces due to the arrival of a new adversary to Gotham, while Alice is put to the test after their last confrontation. The novelty of this new episode is marked by the arrival of Paul Wesley, who is known for playing Stefan Salvatore in the well-known series "The Vampire Diaries".

In an interview with EW, and with the images that were released today, Paul commented on his impressions of the episode he directed and what we will see in it.

What I really enjoyed with this episode is that it's based on the feel of a main plot of ‘race against time‘. So he's pretty fast and energetic, but of course, with a lot of character development, ”Wesley says.

He also commented on the work he had with actress Rachel Skarsten in a specific scene. According to his words, and the images, there will be a central scene with the character of Alice. Therefore, Wesley spoke about how surprised he was with the work of the actress and her person.

This is a scene where the Arkham warden is essentially trying to perform a kind of lobotomy to ‘cure her’ of the fantasy world in which she lives. But above all, try to sink it and make it a prisoner of the place, ”Wesley recounts on the scene. She's an absolutely brilliant actress, and I'm not saying it lightly, ”she says of Skarsten. I have worked with many people over the years and it was a joy to see her on the monitors because I had no idea what I was going to do. She is spontaneous but always in full control of who her character is, emotionally but also adds a sense of irony and humor, not to mention easy and enjoyable to work with. It really is a joy for any director and I look forward to working with her again.

Although it is not the first time that he directs, it is true that it is his first job in the DC world thanks to Batwoman. On this, he added his desire to work with the producers and showrunners behind the series.

I have directed and worked on many supernatural / intensified series, but have never done anything in the DC world. There is something quite exciting about being a small part of such a massive franchise. I've also wanted to work with [executive producer] Greg Berlanti and his team for a while, so I was excited to have the opportunity to do so. Showrunner Caroline Dries is also a good friend of mine from the days of The Vampire Diaries, very talented, and we have always had a great relationship. The first television episode I directed was actually a script that Caroline wrote and we had a great experience together.

