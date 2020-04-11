Paul Walker's daughter publishes an unpublished video of her father

Share it:

In 2013, the leading actor of The Fast and the Furious, died at age 40 in a car accident. At the time, her daughter Meadow was only 15 years old. Now, seven years later, Meadow he doesn't want him to forget his father and he wanted to share in Instagram unpublished images of the actor who, in just a few hours, has already exceeded one and a half million reproductions.

It's about a video where you can see Meadow giving her a surprise father for his birthday. A emotional memory in which father and daughter merge into a hug and that now the 21-year-old has wanted to share on social networks because it makes her "feel good".

Nevertheless, Meadow not only does he use the nets to keep his father's memory alive. Long ago created the Paul Walker Foundation that, among other social works, is now also committed to the fight against Covid-19, raising funds to be able to feed children from families at risk of social exclusion.