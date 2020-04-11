Entertainment

Paul Walker's daughter publishes an unpublished video of her father

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Jason MerrittGetty Images

In 2013, the leading actor of The Fast and the Furious, died at age 40 in a car accident. At the time, her daughter Meadow was only 15 years old. Now, seven years later, Meadow he doesn't want him to forget his father and he wanted to share in Instagram unpublished images of the actor who, in just a few hours, has already exceeded one and a half million reproductions.

It's about a video where you can see Meadow giving her a surprise father for his birthday. A emotional memory in which father and daughter merge into a hug and that now the 21-year-old has wanted to share on social networks because it makes her "feel good".

Nevertheless, Meadow not only does he use the nets to keep his father's memory alive. Long ago created the Paul Walker Foundation that, among other social works, is now also committed to the fight against Covid-19, raising funds to be able to feed children from families at risk of social exclusion.

READ:  the details about the most emotional series on Netflix

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.