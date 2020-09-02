Entertainment

Paul Walker, here are the 5 best interpretations of the unforgettable Timeline star

September 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Tonight airs on Cielo Timeline – At the Edge of Time, a 2003 science fiction film directed by Richard Donner, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, which has among its protagonists Paul Walker who died prematurely due to a car accident.

The actor remained in everyone’s hearts especially for the role of Brian O’Conner in the series of films dedicated to the motor racing of Fast and Furios but, in the course of his short career he has taken part in many other productions.

Many will remember his participation in A love under the tree, a sentimental comedy from 2004, set in the Christmas period in which she starred opposite Penelope Cruz. His participation in the epic is also very well known Flags of Our Fathers by Clint Eastwood which revolves around the famous photograph taken by Pulitzer Prize winner Joe Rosenthal during the battle of Iwo Jima.

One of the last films he managed to make before the tragic accident that took away his vote was Hours, in which he played a father willing to do anything to save his newborn daughter during the terrible Hurricane Katrina. Finally we remind you Brick Mansions, a film directed by Luc Besson and released after his death.

Paul Walker was recently remembered by his daughter in a moving instagram post. The actor will hardly be forgotten by the world of cinema and by all fans of his films.

