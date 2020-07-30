Paul Rudd on trend on Twitter, social media go crazy for the actor

Share it:

Today's password on Twitter is Paul Rudd, and it can only go well. The MCU actor has emerged among today's social media trends, and his fans (i.e. all) approve.

How can it not be a good day if it is the day when Paul Rudd is back on trend on Twitter for … Well, it wasn't clear exactly why, besides the fact that he's fantastic and practically younger than he was when he was (younger). But where's the news?

The Comicbook site tried to trace the origin of the trend topic, finding a possible origin in the tweet of a user who asked to indicate an "actor of the perfect level of beauty", not excessively handsome, but with "the right amount of figaggine and also a little funny and clumsy? ".

The answer from Twitterapparently it was not long in coming, and here the interpreter of Ant-Man has risen to the first places among the world trends.

"It is an offense that Paul Rudd is not always in trend"says NetflixFilm.

"Paul Rudd is trending on Twitter. Who knows why! And who cares! It is the only light in the dark!"comments someone else ..

"Paul Rudd in trend simply because he's fantastic, and I couldn't help thinking about when his daughter dressed as Wasp, and despite the fact that he was Ant-Man, he decided to dress up as Weird Al"remembers a user.

Can not miss then rhetorical question then "Did you also have a crush on Paul Rudd in Clueless, or are you completely tasteless?", as well as the obvious observation of the facts"Paul Rudd in 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020".

In conclusion, Paul Rudd of reasons to be at the center of web conversations, besides being Paul Rudd, he doesn't need it, and today we have had yet another proof.