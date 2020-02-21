Entertainment

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell will work together again in a series

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

They made us laugh in the two films of 'Anchorman', that story where Will ferrell He introduced us to the eccentric journalist Ron Burgundy (with a big mustache included) accompanied by Brian Fantana, Paul's character. Now the duo will work together again. And no, it is not in that hypothetical third tape that was talked about so much. It is in a somewhat more sinister series. The Ferrell-Rudd team will return in a new limited series entitled 'The Shrink Next Door'.

Based on podcast of the same title of Wondery and Bloomberg, in this new adventure we will see the two actors get into the role of a therapist and a patient in a black comedy based on real events that will tell us as a therapist crossed all boundaries to manipulate and cheat your patients.

As the podcast synopsis explains:

"Veteran journalist Joe Nocera had a neighbor in the Hamptons: Ike, a celebrity therapist and Manhattan elite. He had held star-filled parties at his summer home. But one summer, Joe returned to discover that Ike was gone and that such a house had never belonged to him. It was from Marty, an Ike patient who managed to break free from Ike's psychological domain. "

Rudd will be the psychiatrist and Ferrell will become Martin, the patient. Michael Showalter (Big Sick) will direct and Georgia Pritchett (Succession) will be in charge of the script. It is not yet known when this series will be released, but it sounds very appealing.

READ:  The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, what to expect from the anime movie

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.