Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell will work together again in a series

They made us laugh in the two films of 'Anchorman', that story where Will ferrell He introduced us to the eccentric journalist Ron Burgundy (with a big mustache included) accompanied by Brian Fantana, Paul's character. Now the duo will work together again. And no, it is not in that hypothetical third tape that was talked about so much. It is in a somewhat more sinister series. The Ferrell-Rudd team will return in a new limited series entitled 'The Shrink Next Door'.

Based on podcast of the same title of Wondery and Bloomberg, in this new adventure we will see the two actors get into the role of a therapist and a patient in a black comedy based on real events that will tell us as a therapist crossed all boundaries to manipulate and cheat your patients.

As the podcast synopsis explains:

"Veteran journalist Joe Nocera had a neighbor in the Hamptons: Ike, a celebrity therapist and Manhattan elite. He had held star-filled parties at his summer home. But one summer, Joe returned to discover that Ike was gone and that such a house had never belonged to him. It was from Marty, an Ike patient who managed to break free from Ike's psychological domain. "

Rudd will be the psychiatrist and Ferrell will become Martin, the patient. Michael Showalter (Big Sick) will direct and Georgia Pritchett (Succession) will be in charge of the script. It is not yet known when this series will be released, but it sounds very appealing.