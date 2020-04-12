Paul McCartney's "Hey Jude" manuscript sells for $ 910 million

Share it:

A sheet of paper with Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to "Hey Jude" sold for $ 910,000 at an online auction held last Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' historic split.

The document, written by Paul McCartney and used during the 1968 London recording of the classic song at Trident Studios, sold for more than five times its pre-sale estimate. Julien's Auctions, based in California, traded its sale of some 250 Beatles memorabilia online due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with fans around the world buying guitars, rare vinyl, and autographed items.

Friday was exactly half a century since an interview given by Paul McCartney sealed the end of the "Fab Four" (as The Beatles were also known), widely considered one of the most influential bands in history. When asked if she anticipated a time when her prolific songwriting association with fellow Beatle John Lennon would restart, her blunt answer, "no," spoke for itself.

Paul McCartney wrote "Hey Jude" after an earlier split: John Lennon's divorce from first wife Cynthia after his affair with Japanese artist Yoko Ono.









The song was composed to comfort John Lennon's son Julian during his parents' separation, and was initially titled "Hey Jules". The handwritten document sold Friday contains partial lyrics along with annotations including the word "break" used to aid in recording the song.

Other items included a patch with the Beatles logo used during their first concert on the US tour in 1964, sold for $ 200,000, and a handwritten script page for the "Hello, Goodbye" music video in 1967, earning 83 thousand 200 dollars. A brass ashtray used by Ringo Starr on Abbey Road recordings in the 1960s earned $ 32,500.

