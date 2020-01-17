Paul Feig wants a new movie of his 'Ghostbusters'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the short term, no one can expect a second part of the 'Ghostbusters' we met in 2016. However, its director Paul Feig is willing to settle for something else: a crossover. As you know, this summer 'Ghostbusters: Beyond' will hit theaters and the franchise will return after four years. This film is a direct sequel to the two original productions, bypassing the 2016 reboot. Therefore, Feig is unlikely to see a continuation of his proposal … but you never know.

Speaking on the panel of the Association of Television Critics, Feig said he does see a crossing with 'Beyond' possible.

"I hope … What's great in the comic world is that they have made many crossover where there is an interdimensional break and our team joins the original Ghostbusters. So the fact that it has already been established and done within the comic it makes anything happen, so who knows. I'd love to see how that team comes back. We had a lot of fun making that movie for a lot of controversy it caused. "

The crossover of comics referred to by the filmmaker was launched in 2017 by IDW Publishing. Titled 'Ghostbusters 101', he presented the Ghostbusters team of the 1984 original with the reboot girls when their universes merged inadvertently. This sets the precedent for crossing multiple universes within the franchise. Anyway, we should see if fans really want to see this crossover on the big screen, beyond comics or animation.

'Ghostbusters' of 2016 featured Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie jones Y Kate McKinnon. Although he did not share any connection in terms of history with the originals, he did present Bill murray, Ernie Hudson Y Dan aykroyd in cameos as new characters. Even before the release of the film, it received very harsh criticism from many fans of the franchise and was essentially boycotted before its release. This led to the reboot not yielding at the box office, and therefore the possibility of making a sequel was frozen. We'll see if things change.

One of the biggest complaints of the Feig version was that it ruled out the original continuity. 'Ghostbusters: Beyond' does go that way and therefore has had more support since the project was announced: the film follows a new cast of characters, but the plot will feature several original stars returning to repeat their papers.

Anyway, although Feig wants to return to those characters of 2016, first you will have to see how the film he directs is doing Jason Reitman. The new movie will hit theaters on July 10.