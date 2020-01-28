Paul Bettany WandaVision is crazy

Share it:

‘WandaVision’Can be one of the great assets of Marvel to congratulate those who hate screening the UCM. His successful films, although they try to address very different themes and atmospheres (and even realities), seem to be all cut with a similar pattern: the filter Kevin Feige.

With the gigantic Disney behind it, it seems complicated that things change during the new decade, especially considering how well it has worked out for them, but what if they dared to go a little further? What if Disney + Does anyone who prays surprise us?

"I admire Kevin Feige a lot and the courage he has. The decision he made with this series is crazy”Comments Paul Bettany to Collider about the series that will reach the company's streaming channel in 2021. “It's really risky and very new and different from everything Marvel Studios has done"

"I will speak for Elizabeth Olsen, I hope you do not mind, but it has been one of the best moments of my career, make this series”, Stresses the actor of‘An amazing mind’(Ron Howard, 2001),‘Master and Commander: On the other side of the world’(Peter Weir, 2003) and‘Dogville’(Lars von Trier, 2003), present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from day one, first as voice of JARVIS in the foundational ‘Hombre de Hierro’(Jon Favreau, 2008) and, from‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’(Joss Whedon, 2015), with a body present as Vision.

"I don't know how it will work out, but it has been very fun to do"Sentence. "The script is simply extraordinary. I mean, Jac Schaeffer is the main screenwriter and it has been great. It's the happiest set I've ever been to"

Jac Schaeffer, creator of the series, premiered a decade ago as a director with the romantic comedy ‘TiMER’(2009), we have seen his work as a co-writer in‘Compulsive scammers’(Chris Addison, 2019) and is the author of the story on which the script of‘Black Widow’(Cate Shortland, 2020).

‘WandaVision', with Elizabeth Olsen Y Paul Bettany of protagonists and Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn Y Teyonah Parris confirmed as secondary, will premiere its six episodes sometime in 2021.