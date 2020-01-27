 Paul Bettany advances that a WandaVision teaser will soon be released

Share it:

The Serie "WandaVision" It has been in the filming phase since last November, and with these deadlines, Marvel Studios has not been slow to announce that the series advances its premiere to this 2020. However, as it happens to the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which will be released even before, we have seen very little about the series. However, all this could change, because "very soon" promotional material of the series focused on Scarlet Witch and Vision could be launched.

During a talk organized by IMDb, actor Paul Bettany behind Vision has revealed that the first official look at the series, beyond those images and arts, will arrive very soon, and that it will be more than just a glance, so everything points to a first teaser video of the series:

Fans won't have to wait long. They will have much more than a glance very soon.

It is already said that it may arrive between the end of March or mid-April.

They have confirmed that with the series we learn more about what Wanda can do, more than what “makes Vision be Vision” and, above all and more importantly, that “Wanda is really Scarlet Witch”, something that has not been referenced before in the UCM.

The most prominent rumors that have been playing are that the first half of the series will pay tribute to large sitcoms over the years and over time, from the 50s to the present. Specifically, it has been said that "I Love Lucy" Y “The Brady Bunch” they would be the main sources of inspiration for all that first half of the series, which is said to be about three episodes. Later it will become something more like an action movie, with the rumor that Nightmare, the villain of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse", would also appear in the series. Also, it sounds loud that Wanda and Vision's twins, Tommy and Billy, will appear in the series.