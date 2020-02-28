Pau Gasol talks about his injury and if he will be at the Tokyo Olympics

Share it:

With optimism but also with caution. This is how Pau Gasol showed himself in a conversation with Efe about his options to heal his injury to be at the Tokyo Olympics: "I hope the foot recovers and play a little more. "

"I'm going 'slowly', as Luis Fonsi would say", he joked, at the beginning of this interview in Los Angeles (USA), a Gasol that retains humor in the face of his injury but is very aware of the moment he lives: he has not competed for months, turns 40 in July and his legendary career It is approaching the end.

Question: He played few games with Milwaukee Bucks and with Portland Trail Blazers could not debut. How do you carry the frustration of being off the court?

Answer: With a lot of patience, trying to be positive. In the end, the body is what it is: sometimes it responds to you and sometimes not as much as you would like.

I did a cell treatment at the end of December to improve my chances of recovery. And now the rehabilitation is going slowly, trying to make the foot, without the rush and pressure of being in a team, recover: give it more time, take care of it. I hope everything goes well and I can recover soon.

Q.- What concrete phase of rehabilitation are you in?

R. – Not many days ago I left the crutches. Little by little I put weight on the orthopedic boot and already transitioning to normal footwear.

At the end of March I will do some tests that will tell me if we continue on the right track or if we are even very close to start doing things on the track.

Q.- Did you think about the withdrawal?

R. – It is a possibility that is there too, not only for health issues but because this summer I will meet 40 springs, which are not few. I understand that sooner or later, whether this summer, next season, or another, my withdrawal is inevitable.

I hope it is not already: that the foot recovers and can allow me to play a little more, we will see how much more, and enjoy a last championship, a last season …

Q.- Those of Tokyo would be their fifth Olympic Games. Is it optimistic to reach the top and be able to join the team?

R.- One thing is to reach the top and another in a position to contribute. They are different things. If it came, hopefully the case, it would take a year and three or four months without competing. It is a long time.

First, that the body endures and that the lesion has healed. Then, work and have enough time to catch rhythm, sensations and good form to contribute, I do not say significantly, but qualitatively.

And I am very grateful to the Federation, Sergio (Scariolo) and Jorge (Garbajosa) for that support they are giving me and for their desire to be part of the team.

Q.- Nor has he ruled out the possibility of returning to the NBA.

R. – I want to have many, but I try to go slowly, without creating expectations that in the last two seasons because I had also created myself (…). The goals have to be much more in the short term.

TOWARDS A NEW STAGE

Q.- Is it hard to assume that your body is no longer the same?

R. – It is the law of life. They are lessons that he gives you of humility and puts you in your place. However high you have been, everything has a certain expiration date.

I've been preparing for the time to turn the page for years and you take it naturally. Of course, you are sorry: it is not an easy time. And the day I stop playing I will miss him a lot.

Q.- How do you imagine your life beyond the track?

R.- Very linked to sports in general, to basketball in particular, and also to the world of health and children. That is why the work we are doing with the Gasol Foundation is so important (…) to reverse the direction that childhood obesity has taken. To me, interaction with children revitalizes me, inspires me, especially when I can have a special impact.

Q.- You recently announced your candidacy for the Athletes Commission of the International Olympic Committee. What is special about this challenge?

R.- For me, the Olympic Games. They have always meant a lot. They encompass the entire sports movement worldwide. The IOC has a very high impact potential.

Being able to be part of the growth and evolution of the IOC and the Olympic Games, while defending the rights and interests of athletes, has always interested me.

KOBE, HIS "ELDER BROTHER"

P.- Los Angeles is still in "shock" by the tragedy of Kobe Bryant. How did you feel in the farewell tribute to your "older brother"?

R. – It was very emotional, very emotional. He demonstrated the impact Kobe had on so many people, beyond even basketball and sports.

It was a hard morning, with many tears. But at the same time, everything was with the utmost care, with great affection, and the words that were dedicated to him were of great feeling.

Q.- You were also very inspired here.

R.- I was inspired by the day-to-day: his work ethic, his dedication to being the best, to demand that the colleagues give the best, that instinct a little murderous, that mentality of "the mamba". It was a huge experience that made me grow as a player and gave me a different perspective as a person.

I will miss living more things with him: having him as a support, who always had him. When we came to Los Angeles we stayed for lunch or dinner and we caught up. It is something that I will miss very much, no doubt.