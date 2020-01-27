Pau Gasol says goodbye to Kobe Bryant: "My older brother … I can't believe it"

Pau Gasol He wanted to show his dismay at the death of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The Spanish player played with Bryant in the Los Angeles team, with which he conquered two rings of NBA champions. In his message on twitter he has not been able to hide his most absolute desolation: "More than devastated … My older brother … I can't, I can't believe it," he said.
Beyond devastated … my big brother … I can't, I just can't believe it
– Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant He died on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident in the area of Calabasas (California) in a tragedy that has moved everyone in the sport and all people, as Bryant is one of the athletes most relevant of history
That is why the reactions on social networks have not been long in coming, and then NBA players and other athletes have shown their pain and regret For an unexpected tragedy.
DO NOT PLEASE🙏
– Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
If he says so .. https://t.co/nqM26j7go5 pic.twitter.com/QwRuPGCjgu
– Antoni Daimiel (@ADaimiel) January 26, 2020
This is just heartbreaking https://t.co/ymcsFqamWo
– Jeremy Renner (@ Renner4Real) January 26, 2020
Don't fuck me !! I have turned pale !! My condolences to your family, friends, the world of basketball and sports in general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5
– Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼
– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
you wit me tonight my guy 🥺
24 🐍 x 12 😴 @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/LIQf827bjI
– Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020
I can not believe it! I do not know what to say! I cried when I saw it! Incredible! It hurts much! It is a very sad day!
D.E.P @kobebryant #thanks for what you have given to basketball! pic.twitter.com/BHhpfbs41i
– jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now !!!!
RIP LEGEND
– Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
Add Comment