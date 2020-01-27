Sports

Pau Gasol says goodbye to Kobe Bryant: "My older brother … I can't believe it"

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pau Gasol He wanted to show his dismay at the death of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The Spanish player played with Bryant in the Los Angeles team, with which he conquered two rings of NBA champions. In his message on twitter he has not been able to hide his most absolute desolation: "More than devastated … My older brother … I can't, I can't believe it," he said.

Kobe Bryant He died on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident in the area of ​​Calabasas (California) in a tragedy that has moved everyone in the sport and all people, as Bryant is one of the athletes most relevant of history

That is why the reactions on social networks have not been long in coming, and then NBA players and other athletes have shown their pain and regret For an unexpected tragedy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.