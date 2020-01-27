Pau Gasol says goodbye to Kobe Bryant: "My older brother … I can't believe it"

Pau Gasol He wanted to show his dismay at the death of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The Spanish player played with Bryant in the Los Angeles team, with which he conquered two rings of NBA champions. In his message on twitter he has not been able to hide his most absolute desolation: "More than devastated … My older brother … I can't, I can't believe it," he said.

Beyond devastated … my big brother … I can't, I just can't believe it – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant He died on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident in the area of ​​Calabasas (California) in a tragedy that has moved everyone in the sport and all people, as Bryant is one of the athletes most relevant of history

That is why the reactions on social networks have not been long in coming, and then NBA players and other athletes have shown their pain and regret For an unexpected tragedy.