Pau Gasol: "I wish to be able to play my fifth Olympic Games"

The Spanish basketball international Pau Gasol spoke about the possibility of contesting the Tokyo Games in 2021 after they have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis and expressed the wish that the one in the Japanese capital be their fifth Olympic event.

'Now, on the one hand, I have more time to recover but I will have to play competitively to get to the summer of 2021 at a good level in order to be able to compete and help my country, 'said Pau, speaking to the Olympic Channel.

'It is not a negative thing, but the truth is that by then I will be 41 years old. It is something that stimulates me because I have always been guided by challenges and I am very ambitious. I still wish to be able to play my fifth Games, which is possibly my last tournament ', he commented.

In that sense, he believes that winning an Olympic medal, preferably gold, would be "the best possible way" to end his career: "I have assumed that if I don't get a chance to play again I will have had an amazing career and I will be happy. If I can play something else, which I work hard for, and enjoy the sport I love a little more, it would be great. I have body and mind in it, but we'll see. '

'I don't know yet if my foot will be able to recover and bear the effort, load and stress that professional basketball demands at forty. I try to control what I can control, to do what I can do at home. And once I can do something else, I will. I need to see the doctors but right now I can't'he said.

He also recalled what the American basketball team in the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games, known as the Dream Team, meant to him: 'I was 12 years old, I played basketball and I liked this sport. That Dream Team, the original, really changed the discipline and inspired and impacted children and youth, especially my generation. It opened our eyes and made us dream big. '

On her position as a person who inspires others, she noted: 'It is a great gift to be able to inspire people. I take it as an opportunity and, to a certain extent, as a responsibility. I believe that when someone inspires you and reaches you, it is up to you to inspire others in a similar way. I think it is part of the path of life. We gain knowledge, gain experience, and then share it inspiring others. '

Lastly, he spoke of the healthcare professionals and other professionals whom he considered a reference: 'There are many people who inspire me right now. Health personnel who are working very hard during this coronavirus crisis are very inspiring. They are people who work against the clock at risk for the good of the society of their countries and communities. Those people inspire. '

'People who are trying to find a solution in the health field, in science, in politics. If you do everything you can to make something bigger than you, that's inspiration to me. 'he concluded.