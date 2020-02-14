Pau Gasol, about the death of Kobe Bryant: "I couldn't talk to anyone for days"

Pau Gasol Open hearted. The Spanish pivot has sincere in an interview in Los Angeles Times in which he has confessed how hard they were for him the days after the death of Kobe Bryant, his former partner in the Lakers and whom he has always defined as an "older brother".

In a long interview, the two-time NBA title winner – along with Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles team – explains how he learned of the accident in which his friend and daughter lost their lives Gianna. "I was driving home in Barcelona. We were returning from watching a match. We were about 3 kilometers away and my wife started receiving messages from a friend saying that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter accident, "he says.

Pau acknowledges that he lived that moment with absolute stupor: "I did not understand what he was telling me [my wife]. I think he was seeing a photo on his cell phone. Little by little I became pale. He started telling me and I I kept driving in silence for a couple of minutes. I listened to him and his words stuck in my mind. "

The former Lakers player says he started crying as soon as he got home. And that pain accompanied him for a long time. "I could not talk to anyone for days. I needed strength to talk to someone, "he says in his conversation with the Los Angeles media.