Paty Navidad responds to her alleged mental health problems

TVNotas magazine published an interview with an alleged close friend of actress Paty Navidad, who assured that the family of the also singer is concerned about the alleged mental health problems she has. "Her family is already worried; at first, they respected her ideas, but Paty has become very paranoid, she believes that everything that happens in the world is a conspiracy and that they are spying on her to exterminate her."

It should be remembered that on social networks, Paty Navidad has repeatedly shared her opinion on conspiracy theories and various topics; Previously on Twitter, he talked about the Archons, some alien parasites who allegedly steal the gifts of humans.

"Paty says that as a result of her brain tumor in 2012, a third eye was opened, with which she can connect with the universe and receive energy from other people, obviously she is angry that they attack her but she is so sure of what she says, that she does not care, says that all the others are ignorant people who are fooled, who do not see further and that she has the absolute truth of what is happening in the world, "said the" friend " from Paty Christmas to the aforementioned magazine.

Before this publication, the actress commented on her Twitter account:

My madness has no cure and is infinite … for which they are very concerned.

On the criticism that he receives when giving his opinion on a subject, Paty Navidad commented months ago, "my conscience has more value, importance and weight than the opinions of others, those who attack and judge judge and insult themselves, let's take care of words, they qualify the one who says them and our actions confirm it. Nothing is personal and opinions are only opinions ".

My Conscience has more value, importance and weight than the opinions of others, those who attack and judge judge and insult themselves, let's take care of the words, they qualify the one who says them and our actions confirm it. Nothing is personal and opinions are just opinions. pic.twitter.com/GLBPCK1OCc – (@ ANPNL05)

